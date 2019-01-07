Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 169,985 Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Healthequity worth $82,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 5,212.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $307,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $120,512.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,356.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,748 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Healthequity had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.77.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

