Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 210,097 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 210,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Canadian National Railway worth $81,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 112.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI opened at $75.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3477 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

