Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of PerkinElmer worth $79,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.74.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $454,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,550. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-raises-holdings-in-perkinelmer-inc-pki.html.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.