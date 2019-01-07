Barclays Initiates Coverage on TerraForm Power (TERP)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TerraForm Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TERP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. TerraForm Power has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.77.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $246.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in TerraForm Power by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,705,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 181,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TerraForm Power by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,705,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TerraForm Power by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,776 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 1,054.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,024 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,442 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

