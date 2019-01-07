Barclays Reiterates $14.00 Price Target for Garrett Motion (GTX)

Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $11.55 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

