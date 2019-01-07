Barratt Developments (BDEV) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Shore Capital upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 667 ($8.72) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 670.91 ($8.77).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 473.50 ($6.19) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 705.50 ($9.22).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider David Thomas sold 89,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49), for a total value of £443,756.39 ($579,846.32). Also, insider John Allan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

