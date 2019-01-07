Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $21.25. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 7007432 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Appio acquired 25,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $584,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,173,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,173,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,631,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,849,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

