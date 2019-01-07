Bayshore Petroleum Corp (CVE:BSH) shares dropped 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 266,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 424,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bayshore Petroleum (BSH) Trading Down 28.6%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/bayshore-petroleum-bsh-trading-down-28-6.html.

Bayshore Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:BSH)

Bayshore Petroleum Corp., an oil and gas technology company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also develops related energy technology applications primarily bitumen and heavy oil upgrading to light oil. The company holds interests in the Bigstone property and the Kaybob property located in central Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayshore Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayshore Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.