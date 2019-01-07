Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $757,597,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,058,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $133.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

WARNING: “Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (V)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/beach-investment-counsel-inc-pa-has-19-32-million-holdings-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.