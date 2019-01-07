Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $19.32 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $757,597,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,058,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa stock opened at $133.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.