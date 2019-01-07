Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Shares Up 6.6%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.36. 655,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 484,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZH. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Danny R. Shepherd purchased 4,579 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 40.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,001,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after buying an additional 861,966 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,549,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,660,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/beazer-homes-usa-bzh-shares-up-6-6.html.

About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.