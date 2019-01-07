Beazley PLC (BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 603.33 ($7.88).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEZ shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target (down from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target (up from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Beazley stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 507 ($6.62). The company had a trading volume of 977,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 422.15 ($5.52) and a one year high of GBX 579 ($7.57).

Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

