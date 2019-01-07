Beiersdorf AG (BEI) Receives €95.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €95.86 ($111.46).

BEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Beiersdorf stock opened at €91.30 ($106.16) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 1-year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

