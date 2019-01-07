Belden Inc. (BDC) Receives $64.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE:BDC opened at $44.19 on Friday. Belden has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Belden announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup purchased 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $494,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henk Derksen purchased 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $76,773.15. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,678.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $596,098. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after purchasing an additional 231,559 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Belden by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,937 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 148,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $4,739,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

