BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Receives GBX 1,817.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,817.50 ($23.75).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Billiton to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

Shares of LON BLT traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,573 ($20.55). 5,075,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,000. BHP Billiton has a 12-month low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.