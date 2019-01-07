BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $126.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 4 – 5.We think BioMarin is entering a new chapter in the company’s history with many major readouts from late stage programs, e.g. Valrox and vosoritide, on the horizon. Overweight rating and $126 price target are based on a probability adjusted DCF analysis. We apply an 8% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate, in line with peers.””

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.51 and a beta of 1.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $186,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,031,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $829,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,337,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,378,000 after buying an additional 160,247 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,166,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,373,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

