BioTime (BTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioTime, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the field of regenerative medicine. The foundation of its core therapeutic technology platform is pluripotent cells that are capable of becoming any of the cell types in the human body. BioTime’s research and other activities have resulted, over time, in the creation of other subsidiaries that address other non-therapeutic market opportunities such as cancer diagnostics, drug development and cell research products, and mobile health software applications. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioTime in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on BioTime in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.06.

BioTime stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. BioTime has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.16.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioTime by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioTime by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 49,778 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioTime in the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioTime by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,102,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioTime by 1,066.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 174,352 shares in the last quarter.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

