bitJob Price Hits $0.0028 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One bitJob token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. bitJob has a market capitalization of $202,403.00 and approximately $155.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitJob has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitJob alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.02196576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00155474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00208981 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024936 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024945 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,804,993 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.