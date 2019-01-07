BitSend (BSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,566.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Upbit. BitSend has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2,566.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.02069374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008382 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000427 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004236 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000329 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 21,765,975 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

