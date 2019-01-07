BitSerial (BTE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, BitSerial has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitSerial has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSerial token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011572 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00057237 BTC.

BitSerial Token Profile

BitSerial (CRYPTO:BTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2013. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitSerial is bitserial.io.

Buying and Selling BitSerial

BitSerial can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSerial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSerial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

