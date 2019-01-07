BlackRock Inc. Acquires 24,380 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.45% of Casella Waste Systems worth $85,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,378.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $27.85 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The firm had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

