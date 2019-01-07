BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Aircastle Limited (AYR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.06% of Aircastle worth $84,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Aircastle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Aircastle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Aircastle stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Aircastle Limited has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Aircastle’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/blackrock-inc-increases-holdings-in-aircastle-limited-ayr.html.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.