BlackRock Inc. Purchases 322,665 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,642,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 322,665 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.59% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $83,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 232.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 168,839 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 40.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.08 per share, with a total value of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,719.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBC. ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Purchases 322,665 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/blackrock-inc-purchases-322665-shares-of-flagstar-bancorp-inc-fbc.html.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.