Block-Chain.com Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (BC)

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded 60.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Block-Chain.com has a market cap of $52,591.00 and $39.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Chain.com token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. During the last week, Block-Chain.com has traded 93.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Chain.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.02205070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00155998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00210109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025137 BTC.

Block-Chain.com Profile

Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,053,314 tokens. Block-Chain.com’s official website is block-chain.com. Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com.

Block-Chain.com Token Trading

Block-Chain.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Chain.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Chain.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Chain.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Chain.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.