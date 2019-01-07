BlockPay Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLOCKPAY)

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, BlockPay has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. BlockPay has a total market cap of $259,179.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.02206178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00156076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00217835 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024806 BTC.

About BlockPay

BlockPay was first traded on September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockPay’s official website is blockpay.ch.

Buying and Selling BlockPay

BlockPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

