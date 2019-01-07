Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.56.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 196.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $205,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,681,000 after purchasing an additional 404,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,681,000 after purchasing an additional 404,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,189,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,104,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,802,000 after purchasing an additional 973,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,936,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

