Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 196.28% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $205,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,681,000 after purchasing an additional 404,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,681,000 after purchasing an additional 404,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,189,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,104,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,802,000 after purchasing an additional 973,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,936,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

