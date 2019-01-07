Blue Bird (BLBD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLBD. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.35% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $27,155,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 16.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 16.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blue Bird by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 12.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

