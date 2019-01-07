Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) will post sales of $157.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.60 million and the highest is $158.80 million. Blue Bird posted sales of $162.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blue Bird.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.35% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $331.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,460. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $485.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $27,155,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,345,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Blue Bird by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 188,516 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 130,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blue Bird by 940.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

