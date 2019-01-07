Boku (BOKU) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

BOKU opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 70.66 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

In related news, insider Richard Hargreaves bought 285,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £208,779.27 ($272,807.10).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

