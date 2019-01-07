Boltwood Capital Management Acquires Shares of 15,801 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 55,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,054,000 after acquiring an additional 980,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,582,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131,559. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.2591 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

