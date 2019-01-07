Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $48.41. 26,756,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,765,836. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.49%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

