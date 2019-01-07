BOScoin Price Hits $0.0565 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $25.81 million and approximately $40,624.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,838,751 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

