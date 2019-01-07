Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This is a boost from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 488.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 350.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

