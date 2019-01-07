BriaCoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $104,080.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00003467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018298 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000531 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,995.55 or 5.69440277 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00078526 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001243 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.