Brinker International (EAT) Shares Up 6.4%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.34. 1,143,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,082,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $611,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,539 shares of company stock worth $2,692,195. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brinker International by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

