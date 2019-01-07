Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 203,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 336,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Intel by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 351,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.49.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

