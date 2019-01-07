Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report released on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst O. Turner now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.67.

BR opened at $96.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 933,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7,435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 184,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 181,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,783,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.