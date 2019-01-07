Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.84 Million

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post $177.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.08 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $163.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $703.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $707.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.24 million, with estimates ranging from $733.58 million to $764.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $41,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,071.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.16. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

