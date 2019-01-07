Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc (SVMK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. SVMK’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $33,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $50,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,104 shares of company stock valued at $410,339.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth $2,093,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $3,129,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 10,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,082. SVMK has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

