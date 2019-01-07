Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. 112,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $19,929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,940.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,780 shares of company stock valued at $24,043,597. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

