Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $6.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $22.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $23.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,247,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 266,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.