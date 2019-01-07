Brokerages Expect FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 62 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FFG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.21. 28,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.90. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 26.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.