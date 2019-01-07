Brokerages Expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report $756.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.68 million. Genesis Energy posted sales of $720.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.85 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

GEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 590,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 118,846 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 822,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $5,394,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $6,777,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 256.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.77. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

