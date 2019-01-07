Brokerages Expect J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post $343.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.05 million. J2 Global posted sales of $316.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 10.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of JCOM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,070. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Fort L.P. bought a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,169.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 193.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

