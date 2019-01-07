Brokerages Expect Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $75,293.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,375 shares of company stock worth $116,059. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Town Sports International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 241,200 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Town Sports International by 138.7% during the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 924,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Town Sports International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Town Sports International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 875,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Town Sports International by 782.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 708,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLUB opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 million, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 2.09. Town Sports International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 4.32%.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Town Sports International (CLUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.