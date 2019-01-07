Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) PT at $74.15

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

ATVI opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

