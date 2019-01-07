Brokerages Set First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Price Target at $19.90

Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,830. The company has a market capitalization of $615.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $20.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $228,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $539,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 122,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

