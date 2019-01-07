Brokerages Set MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Price Target at $30.29

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,270,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 165,937 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,270,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after buying an additional 165,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.55. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, and autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

