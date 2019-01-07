Brokerages Set Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) PT at $33.60

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 15,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.21. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.97 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Oil States International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Oil States International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at about $6,416,000.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.