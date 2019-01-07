Brokerages Set Playtech PLC (PTEC) PT at $739.50

Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 739.50 ($9.66).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Playtech to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 706 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Ian R. Penrose purchased 12,500 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,500 ($76,440.61).

Playtech stock traded up GBX 12.10 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 412.10 ($5.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,099,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

